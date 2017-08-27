VIDEO: Chanting protesters take over Berkeley streets

BERKELEY (KRON) — Political protesters have taken over the streets of Berkeley Sunday morning.
A large group has just made their way to the US Post Office on Allston Way.
With anti-border wall signs in hand, a large group marches while chanting “No ban, no wall. Sanctuary for all.”
KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is there.
Outside #MLKJR #CivicCenterPark, @berkeleypolice is checking bags and patting visitors down before entry @kron4news pic.twitter.com/b6gIxDS4wF
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) August 27, 2017
He says there is a heavy police presence from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office keeping a watchful eye on all of the activity.
Another large group is gathered at UC Berkeley for the Bay Area Rally Against Hate.
Stay with KRON4 for continuing rally coverage.
