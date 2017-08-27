VIDEO: Chanting protesters take over Berkeley streets

BERKELEY (KRON) — Political protesters have taken over the streets of Berkeley Sunday morning.

A large group has just made their way to the US Post Office on Allston Way.

With anti-border wall signs in hand, a large group marches while chanting “No ban, no wall. Sanctuary for all.”

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is there.

He says there is a heavy police presence from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office keeping a watchful eye on all of the activity.

Another large group is gathered at UC Berkeley for the Bay Area Rally Against Hate.

Stay with KRON4 for continuing rally coverage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES