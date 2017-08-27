VIDEO: Chanting protesters take over Berkeley streets

BERKELEY (KRON) — Political protesters have taken over the streets of Berkeley Sunday morning.

A large group has just made their way to the US Post Office on Allston Way.

With anti-border wall signs in hand, a large group marches while chanting “No ban, no wall. Sanctuary for all.”

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is there.

He says there is a heavy police presence from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office keeping a watchful eye on all of the activity.

Another large group is gathered at UC Berkeley for the Bay Area Rally Against Hate.

