VIDEO: Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) — Police in Buffalo, New York are looking for who vandalized a statue of Christopher Columbus last week.

The statue was discovered covered in red paint on Friday.

The city’s anti-graffiti team is on clean up duty and looking for any clues.

A statue of Columbus in Baltimore was also damaged last week.

The suspects in that case called the monument racist.

