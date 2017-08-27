VIDEO: Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Buffalo

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) — Police in Buffalo, New York are looking for who vandalized a statue of Christopher Columbus last week.

The statue was discovered covered in red paint on Friday.

The city’s anti-graffiti team is on clean up duty and looking for any clues.

A statue of Columbus in Baltimore was also damaged last week.

The suspects in that case called the monument racist.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s