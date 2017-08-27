VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey

WFLA Published: Updated:
(VIA WFLA)

HOUSTON, TX (WFLA) – A Houston taxi driver picked up an unusual passenger as Hurricane Harvey battered Texas on Friday night.

When William Bruso got out of his car to take video of the storm on Friday, he says a hawk swooped into the vehicle and hunkered down in the passenger seat.

Bruso said he tried to get the bird out of the car, but at first his efforts were unsuccessful.

Finally he was able to get “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey,” out of the car and into his home.

He recorded several videos of the bird in the car and in Bruso’s house, which he posted on YouTube.

Eventually the Texas Wildlife Rescue Center came to take “Sgt. HH” for rehabilitation.


WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s