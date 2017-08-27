VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, TX (WFLA) – A Houston taxi driver picked up an unusual passenger as Hurricane Harvey battered Texas on Friday night.

When William Bruso got out of his car to take video of the storm on Friday, he says a hawk swooped into the vehicle and hunkered down in the passenger seat.

Bruso said he tried to get the bird out of the car, but at first his efforts were unsuccessful.

Finally he was able to get “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey,” out of the car and into his home.

He recorded several videos of the bird in the car and in Bruso’s house, which he posted on YouTube.

Eventually the Texas Wildlife Rescue Center came to take “Sgt. HH” for rehabilitation.





WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES