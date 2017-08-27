Video: Over 4k protesters swarm Berkeley to rally against right

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on protests in the San Francisco Bay Area (all times local):

Two demonstrations in Berkeley have drawn more 4,000 people to protest a planned right-wing rally at a city park.

Amid tight security, police arrested a woman for wearing a bandanna over her face and refusing to remove it at the Civic Center Park.

One of the counter rallies took place at the park, where the right-wing rally was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. About a dozen right-wing supporters showed up ahead of time and had tense but peaceful exchanges with counter protesters.

Another counter rally was taking place on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, a few blocks from the park.

11:00 a.m.

Several hundred people protesting against a right-wing rally have gathered at a park in downtown Berkeley under tight police security.

Supporters of President Donald Trump were largely outnumbered Sunday by counter protesters but peacefully debating with the growing crowd at Civic Center Park.

A right-wing group had called off a rally to be held at the park, fearing violence. But some supporters turned up anyway.

Police were checking bags of those entering the park and had erected barricades around the park as part of tight security measures to prevent violence.

9:30 a.m.

Police have set up barricades in a downtown Berkeley park in preparation for possible demonstrations by right-wing and left-wing groups.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that police with bomb-sniffing dogs checked the grounds of Civic Center Park early Sunday.

A right-wing rally billed as “No To Marxism in America” was initially called for Sunday afternoon but then canceled over the weekend.

Organizer Amber Cummings said that Berkeley officials and left-wing extremists made it impossible to hold the event and she would be the sole attendee.

It was not clear if supporters or opponents would show up.

The left-wing group By Any Means Necessary had vowed to shut down the rally at Civic Center Park.

It has been involved in violent confrontations,

12:00 a.m.

Organizers of a protest billed as the Bay Area Rally Against Hate say the event will go on as planned at the UC Berkeley campus.

The event is one of several rallies that had been called for Sunday in Berkeley, a day after a controversial freedom rally planned by right-wing groups in San Francisco fizzled amid throngs of counter protesters.

In a statement early Sunday, organizers of the Rally Against Hate said “we fully intend to move forward with this rally” on the university campus despite calls by the university police department for people to stay away for safety reasons.

Berkeley authorities are preparing for potential clashes at a city park even though the person behind a right-wing rally called off the event.

It was not immediately clear who might show up for the right-wing event called, “No To Marxism in America” in a downtown Berkeley park.

