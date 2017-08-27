WATCH: Video coverage of Berkeley protests

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump supporter Arthur Schaper, left, argues his position with Mustafa Payrvand, center, and Christina Tunnah during a free speech rally Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. Protesters gathered for a “Rally Against Hate” in response to a planned right-wing protest that raised concerns of clashes and prompted a large police presence. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BERKELEY (KRON) — Downtown Berkeley is flooded with pro and anti-Trump rally-goers Sunday afternoon.

Police are making arrests, streets are shut down, and protesters on opposite sides are starting to collide.

Here’s a running log of video from today’s events, collected by the KRON4 News Team:

FULL BERKELEY DEMONSTRATION COVERAGE:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s