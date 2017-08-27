WATCH: Video coverage of Berkeley protests

BERKELEY (KRON) — Downtown Berkeley is flooded with pro and anti-Trump rally-goers Sunday afternoon.
Police are making arrests, streets are shut down, and protesters on opposite sides are starting to collide.
Here’s a running log of video from today’s events, collected by the KRON4 News Team:
