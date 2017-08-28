BART Advisory: Police activity sparks system-wide delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing a system-wide delay of 20 minutes Monday morning, according to BART officials.

The delay stems from a combination of problems.

Police activity at the Embarcadero Station, and an earlier equipment problem at West Oakland Station are the main issues.

Officials say BART is recovering from these problems, but there considerable residual delays.

Riders should leave at least 20 minutes earlier than normal.

BART has not released any details about what prompted the police response at Embarcadero Station.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

