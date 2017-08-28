BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A mosquito fogging will take place in order to prevent the West Nile virus from spreading.

Contra Costa County mosquito and vector control officials say a group of mosquitoes in the area is carrying the virus.

The fogging will begin around 8 p.m. and end around 11:30 p.m.

The area that will be treated will be between Balfour Road and Armstrong Way.

Residents can limit their risk of getting bit by these mosquitoes by dumping or draining water, staying away from swimming pools, using mosquito repellents, and reporting dead birds.

Vector control officials are also suggesting people avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are present.

More information can be found here: http://www.contracostamosquito.com/adulticide_current_activity.htm

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES