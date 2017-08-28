Cops: Man fatally stabs girlfriend’s lover, leaves body in road

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey, Florida man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s lover to death this weekend, an affidavit states.

Brendan Michael Sigismondi, 32, was arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Thomas Blow.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Blow’s unresponsive body was found by a taxi driver on the road in front of a residence on 7215 Embassy Blvd. Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m. The taxi driver flagged down a deputy who performed CPR until fire rescue crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead five minutes later.

Investigators initially thought this could be a hit-and-run case, but they noticed stab wounds and other trauma to Blow’s upper body and classified it as a homicide.

It’s unclear exactly how Sigismondi is linked to the crime, but detectives made contact with his girlfriend who admitted to being involved in a sexual relationship with both men.

She said on Saturday, Sigismondi told her, “You know I’m going to kill Tom, right?”

She witnessed Sigismondi leave their house and walk up to Blow, who was standing outside their residence at the time of the incident. She claimed Blow delivered the first punch, hitting her boyfriend in the face with a closed fist. In response, she said Sigismondi stabbed him with a pocket knife. She then observed Blow collapse onto the roadway.

When questioned by detectives, Sigismondi admitted to carrying the knife and said he was upset about his girlfriend’s relationship with Blow. When he saw Blow standing by their mailbox outside their residence, he said he approached him and called him an expletive. He said the two men faced up and the victim tried to punch him on the right side of his head, but he blocked his fists with his hands. He then said the unarmed victim struck him on the left side of his head using his fist. He said he quickly stabbed Blow and he collapsed in the roadway. He said he didn’t mean to kill Blow and should not have used the knife. He told detectives he was winning the fight prior to the victim obtaining the weapon. It’s unclear why he said this, since the victim appeared to be unarmed. He then said he fled from the residence, discarded the knife, changed clothes and visited various locations to avoid law enforcement.

No further details are available. It’s unclear what charges he faces at this time.

