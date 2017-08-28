Crews contain Petaluma grass fire

PETALUMA (KRON) — A large grass fire that broke out Sunday in Petaluma is contained, according to fire officials.

Residents in the 500 block of Bodega Ave. were the first to alert to police of the blaze.

Fortunately, the flames were never a threat to homes in the area.

By 5:00 p.m., the fire was fully contained to 18 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Crews are still on scene Monday morning monitoring for hot spots.

Clean up work will begin once day breaks.

