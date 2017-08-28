Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife welcome new baby girl

By Published:

(KRON) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are welcoming a new daughter in a post – where else – on Facebook. Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan already have a toddler daughter, Max, born in 2015.

They named their second child August. The couple posted a photo of the family Monday, along with a letter they wrote to August hoping she will get to enjoy her childhood.

They write that “childhood is magical” and tell her that she only gets to be a child once “so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future.”

Chan and Zuckerberg also wrote a letter to Max when she was born, talking about the world they hope to see her grow up in, with advances in science, medicine and access to education.

