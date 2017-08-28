WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Amazon is set to takeover Whole Foods Monday, and it’s first order of business will be to lower prices on several items.

KRON4’s Lydia pantazes is live at Whole Foods in Walnut Creek.

She says some of the items that will be marked down include organic avocados, organic brown eggs, organic salmon, almond butter, organic apples and organic rotisserie chicken.

Amazon says they plan to keep the markdowns coming, and that Amazon Prime members will get additional discounts at Whole Foods – Good news for those who have criticized the grocery store’s high prices.

Here are some examples of price cuts;

Avocados, which used to cost $2.99 each, are now $1.49 each.

Organic brown eggs are $3.99 per dozen, down from $4.39.

Butter was cut from $5.29 to $4.49

The store’s high prices once sparked a legal controversy back in 2015 when New York City’s Department of Consumer Affairs accused Whole Foods of “systematic overcharging for pre-packaged foods,” like sliced fruit and sandwiches.

The chain paid $500,000 in fines to settle the matter.

The city’s inspectors called it the worst case of mislabeling they had seen in their careers.

Some other updates Amazon says it has in store are:

Amazon lockers will pop up in select stores – That’s where customers can pick up or send returns back items purchased on Amazon.com.

Whole Foods-brand products will now be available through Amazon.com and other Prime platforms, such as Prime Now with same-day delivery service available in some markets.

The store’s brands include the Whole Foods label, 365, Whole Paws, and Whole Catch.

