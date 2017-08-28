How you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The American Red Cross is hoping for your help in their Operation Helping Hand program.

The Red Cross is raising funds for disaster relief in Texas after Hurricane Harvey made landfall and caused catastrophic flooding, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

To help the victims of the disaster, you can text the word HARVEY to 90-999 to make a $10 donation. You can also make donations online at RedCross.org, or by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

From 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday, Houston 911 received over 56,000 calls. During an average day, they usually handle about 8,000, according to the Office of Emergency Management in Houston.

And as of Sunday, more than 1,800 people took refuge from the deadly storm Saturday night in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas, and truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers being put in place.

Last year, Operation Helping Hand raised more than $125,000 for victims of the Tennessee wildfires and Hurricane Matthew.

