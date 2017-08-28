Officials: Livermore vegetation fire down to 44 acres

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A large grass fire that started Sunday evening near Livermore is 20 percent contained Monday morning, according to Alameda County Fire.

The fire broke out near Mines Road and Crane Ridge Road, just 8 miles south of Livermore.

By 4:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters reduced the blaze from 50 acres to 44 acres.

Forward progress of the flames has been stopped, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Here are some pictures of what the fire looked like overnight:

Livermore: Night pics from #MinesFire. Forward progress stopped. 🔥 is 44 acres & 20% contained. @CAL_FIRE will update containment % this AM. pic.twitter.com/yTsRmRes9K — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 28, 2017

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES