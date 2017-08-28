Officials: Livermore vegetation fire down to 44 acres

By Published: Updated:

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A large grass fire that started Sunday evening near Livermore is 20 percent contained Monday morning, according to Alameda County Fire.

The fire broke out near Mines Road and Crane Ridge Road, just 8 miles south of Livermore.

By 4:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters reduced the blaze from 50 acres to 44 acres.

Forward progress of the flames has been stopped, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Here are some pictures of what the fire looked like overnight:

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s