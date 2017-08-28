SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 is learning more about what caused a delay on BART during Monday morning’s commute.

It was described to KRON4 as “police activity” and that is how KRON4 reported it during the KRON4 Morning News that day.

But Only on KRON4 Monday night, Justine Waldman spoke exclusively to a man who explains what caused the delays.

The man told KRON4 he had to step in to help a woman who was being attacked on his BART train Monday morning.

And he now wants to see better security on trains.

He says if he hadn’t of stepped in, who knows how bad it could have gotten.

“This gentleman was basically throwing punches at this woman…,” Johan Merritt said.

Merritt commutes from Millbrae to downtown Berkeley for work each weekday.

He doesn’t want to show his face, but he does want to share what he witnessed.

While minding his own business, like so many other riders during the 7 a.m. hour on Monday, a commotion caught his attention.

“I actually noticed when she starting saying something to the effect of, ‘Get away from me. Leave me alone.’ And she was trying to get away from this gentleman,” Merritt said.

Johan tells KRON4 the tensions became turbulent on his train when a man tried to attack a woman for no reason.

When no one else stepped in to help her, he and another passenger tried to get in between the two to protect her from getting hit.

And he wished others had had the same reaction to help a fellow rider.

“I just think it was the right thing to do,” Merritt said. “Everyone else on the train seemed to care less and didn’t want to do anything about it. This lady could have gotten hurt. She was pretty visibly shaken.”

When the train stopped at the Embarcadero Station, BART police were waiting.

“When he left the train and was put in handcuffs, he screamed that he was going to kill this lady,” Merritt said.

The whole ordeal lasted less than 30 seconds.

But Johan says it could have stopped before it started if a BART police officer had patrolled the train.

“I hope that BART gets safer. I hope there’s security and BART police presence on the trains, especially in the morning and the evenings,” Merritt said.

BART told KRON4 this was a minor train delay.

A person was acting aggressively but did not break any laws.

No one was taken into custody.

There is no investigation and no attempt has been made to retrieve the video.

