SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At least for the immediate future, we have only one planet to call home.
So, we don’t want to treat it “badly.”
Basically, what that means is either you are part of the solution or you are part of the pollution.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PATRIOT PRAYER GROUP CANCELS SAN FRANCISCO RALLY
- ORGANIZER OF BERKELEY RALLY ASKS PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY
- DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP GORKA RESIGNS
- TRUMP PARDONS EX-SHERIFF CONVICTED OF DEFYING JUDGE’S ORDER
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: GHOSTLY IMAGE SEEN OUTSIDE HOME
- FOSTER FATHER CHARGED IN BABY’S DEATH
- VIDEO: ‘DISGUSTING’ FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS AT CARL’S JR.