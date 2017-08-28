People Behaving Badly: The trashing of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At least for the immediate future, we have only one planet to call home.

So, we don’t want to treat it “badly.”

Basically, what that means is either you are part of the solution or you are part of the pollution.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s