President Trump lifts ban on military gear for police

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.
The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions says those restrictions went too far. He says the new approach will boost public safety.
Sessions announced Trump’s decision to a cheering crowd Monday at the national convention of the Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville, Tennessee.
The White House has released a copy of the executive order signed by Trump.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PATRIOT PRAYER GROUP CANCELS SAN FRANCISCO RALLY
- ORGANIZER OF BERKELEY RALLY ASKS PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY
- DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP GORKA RESIGNS
- TRUMP PARDONS EX-SHERIFF CONVICTED OF DEFYING JUDGE’S ORDER
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: GHOSTLY IMAGE SEEN OUTSIDE HOME
- FOSTER FATHER CHARGED IN BABY’S DEATH
- VIDEO: ‘DISGUSTING’ FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS AT CARL’S JR.