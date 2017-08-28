SAN JOSE (KRON) — A flood control project is likely going to result in more homeless people wandering the streets looking for a new place to make camp in San Jose.

It has to do with clearing away invasive species that contributed to the flood last winter along Coyote Creek.

KRON4 has learned there are dozens of invasive species that are clogging creeks and streams across the valley, but none more than Arundo donax or giant reed.

The bamboo-like stuff can grow to be 30 feet high and it provides shelter for homeless camps.

So, those camps have to go before the crews can come in and clear out the Bamboo.

Now abandoned is one of several camps where the homeless have actually been living inside huge clumps of the bamboo-like reeds that proliferate along Coyote Creek.

Now, those camps are being swept as the City of San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley Water District have undertaken an ambitious effort to do away with the stuff.

“It’s an invasive species that grows well in disturbed soils and thrives near water,” Senior Field Operations Administrator Jennifer Codianne said. “It’s important to remove it, so we can restore the natural eco system that should function there.”

Homeless find shelter in 20 ft tall bamboo-like invasive species along #CoyoteCreek. Now both must go in the name of flood control. pic.twitter.com/CSpSFTcn49 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) August 28, 2017

There’s some irony in the fact that the homeless have returned to the same water-front camps from which they were chased during the February floods, which were made worse by the giant reeds.

Advocates for the homeless acknowledge the need to do away with the invasive species but lament there will soon be fewer places for them to find shelter.

“They do, but homelessness in this town is an ongoing situation that is tantamount to a natural disaster in itself,” Pastor Scott Wagers said. “They are living every day like people who are displaced in a natural disaster.”

