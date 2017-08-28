STOCKTON (KRON) — A man who was found tied up in a van in Stockton claims he was kidnapped in a San Jose freeway road rage incident, police said.

On Monday, police were called to the area of North Union Street and East Weber Avenue on a report of a suspicious car in the area. When officers arrived, they found the man tied up with duct tape.

The suspects ran away after stopping the van, the victim told police.

The suspects are described as white men with long, blonde hair, driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

