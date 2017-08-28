Tahoe resort enters alliance with Chinese outdoor retailer

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A ski resort at Lake Tahoe has announced a new partnership with a leading outdoor retailer in China to try to help attract more Chinese skiers and snowboarders to the region.

The Sierra Sun reports (http://tinyurl.com/y8jm8rl6) the agreement between Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Toread builds on the Sierra resort’s existing alliance with China’s Genting Resort Secret Garden.

Squaw Valley President Andy Wirth says Toread is a leader in virtually every facet of outdoor recreation in China.

He says the cross-promotional deal will allow the Tahoe resort to better tap into the fast-growing Asian market.

The China Ski Association says the number of skiers in the country has increased from 200,000 in 2000 to 12.5 million in 2015.

Toread will promote the Tahoe resort at its 200 stores in China, through its travel agency and its online travel site.

