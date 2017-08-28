SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about what some are calling the “Fight of the Century.”

On Saturday night, Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor faced off in a historic event for combat sports.

For the first time ever, an MMA fighter stepped into the ring against a boxer and fought by boxing rules.

McGregor, the clear underdog, instantly stunned the crowd with a punishing uppercut in the first round.

He went on impressing doubters with his tenacity until the inevitable finally occurred.

The judge called the fight on a technical knockout in the tenth round, and Mayweather advanced his career record to a pristine 50-0.

Immediately after, Floyd “Money” Mayweather announced this would be his last fight, “for real.”

Get the full fight night recap in today’s Gary’s World!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES