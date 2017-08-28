BAKERSFIELD (KRON) — A bakery in Bakersfield is refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, and now that couple is getting support on social media and elsewhere.
Brandon Rose, a local wedding photographer, saw a Facebook post from the owner of Tastries Bakery, posting about her social stance.
Owner Cathy Miller says it violates her religious beliefs and that she shouldn’t be judged for her faith.
“Participating in a celebration of a same-sex marriage goes against my conscience,” Miller said. “I shouldn’t be picked on because of my beliefs.”
Since the controversial Facebook post, Rose has reached out to the couple, offering to shoot the couple’s wedding for free.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PATRIOT PRAYER GROUP CANCELS SAN FRANCISCO RALLY
- ORGANIZER OF BERKELEY RALLY ASKS PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY
- DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP GORKA RESIGNS
- TRUMP PARDONS EX-SHERIFF CONVICTED OF DEFYING JUDGE’S ORDER
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: GHOSTLY IMAGE SEEN OUTSIDE HOME
- FOSTER FATHER CHARGED IN BABY’S DEATH
- VIDEO: ‘DISGUSTING’ FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS AT CARL’S JR.