VIDEO: Berkeley protests turned violent despite city, police precautions

BERKELEY (KRON) — Political demonstrations turned vicious Sunday in Berkeley, despite police and city efforts to avoid violence.

Thirteen people were arrested, and an officer was injured in the process.

Another six people were badly hurt during the rallies, two of which were taken to the hospital.

Punches were thrown, people were kicked on the ground, and all sorts of pepper sprays and gases were deployed into crowds.

KRON4’s Will Tran is in front of Berkeley City Hall this morning.

He says at 8:30 a.m. officials will meet to discuss the violence that erupted, and how to prevent the same thing from happening in the future.

