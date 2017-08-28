MOFFETT FIELD (KRON) — Members of the California Air National Guard, out of Moffett Field, left for Texas on Monday afternoon to help people with Hurricane Harvey.

The roughly 90 men and women from the 129th rescue wing were put on standby early Monday morning.

By this afternoon, they were given official deployment orders and loaded up and boarded three C-130 combat planes.

They’re landing in Fort Hood, Texas, where they will immediately begin to help people stranded by the flooding.

“Our unit is tasked to support the search and rescue operations for Hurricane Harvey in Texas,” Capt. Roderick Bursamina said. “We’ll be utilizing our HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters to survey the area, and if needed, provide hoist-rescue capabilities with our Guardian Angel para rescue men to come down and pick folks up from roof tops or any other isolated areas.”

It’s unknown how long those flying out Monday will be away from their families.

They could be deployed anywhere from a week to four months, depending on the need.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES