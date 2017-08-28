GUERNEVILLE (KRON) — A hit-and-run crash in the North Bay killed a beloved member of the UC Berkeley community this weekend.

Their chief attorney was struck on the side of Highway 116 in Guerneville when he pulled over on his bicycle.

Chris Patti was a stellar attorney who was struck while doing what he loved–cycling. And the fatal accident has left colleagues with a void that will be hard to fill.

On Sunday morning, the UC Berkeley community lost their chief lawyer to a hit-and-run crash.

Fifty-nine-year-old Christopher Patti was cycling in Guerneville when witnesses say a distracted driver struck him on the side of Highway 116 and took off around 8:45 a.m.

“I would admit to some anger about that,” UC General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs Charlie Robinson said. “It’s all very sudden. As I said, I think people are still trying to process it.”

Robinson first met Patti 30 years ago as budding lawyers and got to work closely with him again with the UC system for the past decade.

“The combination of (his) brilliance as a lawyer and the humanity, the generosity, the kindness, you don’t often find it, so it is a huge loss,” Robinson said.

Robinson says Patti’s heart for doing the right thing and exceptional work will be sorely missed.

The California Highway Patrol reports witnesses saw the driver was in a black BMW on his phone.

Officers have a license plate and person of interest–28-year-old Jonathan Ritter.

Patti is survived by his wife and two sons.

