VIDEO: Heat warnings issued for Bay Area cities as temps approach triple digits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for several Bay Area cities on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerously hot weather is expected in the majority of the Bay Area.

The “coolest” area will be the San Francisco Bay Shoreline. Temperatures here will range from 85-94 degrees.

In the East Bay and Southern Salinas Valley temperatures will be the hottest, varying from 98-112 degrees.

All other Inland Valleys will reach temperatures between 95-105 degrees.

Places that are higher than 1,000 ft. in elevation can prepare for 95-108 degree weather.

In the map pictured below, the purple color means “Excessive Heat Warning,” while the orange color represents a “Heat Advisory.”

What’s the difference? Here are definitions for each term, straight from the National Weather Service.

Excessive Heat Warning—Take Action! An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least 2 days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions. If you don’t take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die.

Heat Advisory—Take Action! A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

