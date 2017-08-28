HOUSTON (KRON) — Amid devastation are acts of heroism not only from first responders, but everyday citizens.

When the storm hit, these neighbors answered the call, coming to the aid of strangers.

One of those heroes is Will Bradley.

Bradley says he started to get emails early Sunday from neighbors trapped in their homes.

He says there was a sense of panic among some of the neighbors, many who are elderly.

“What I saw was just heartbreaking,” Bradley said. “The water was well over my head. Probably 8 feet above the sidewalks in front of people’s homes. The water just kept coming and just raining so hard. It was flash flooding and along with the bayou rising, I really felt fear for their lives.”

Watch the above video to see the full interview with Bradley on CNN.

