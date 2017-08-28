VALLEJO (KRON) — A Vallejo private elementary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly dealing heroin and methadone on Friday, police said.

Police said they arrested 36-year-old Napa resident Delicia Gomez, who is also a tutor, at her home in Napa on an outstanding warrant for possession of pain pills and identity theft.

Earlier this month, authorities found out Gomez was allegedly selling heroin in Napa, police said.

On Aug. 10, detectives served a search warrant at her apartment in the 1100 block of Marina Drive. There, they recovered methadone, a powerful pain medication commonly sold on the black market, along with a California ID belonging to someone else, detectives said.

Gomez was not arrested at the time.

“As they continued their investigation, NSIB detectives recovered additional evidence outlining Gomez’ involvement in drug sales,” authorities said in a press release.

Detectives found Gomez was an elementary school teacher at a private religious school in Vallejo and tutored at a Napa learning center.

“NSIB presented their investigation to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, who issued a complaint and requested an arrest warrant from the court alleging possession of a controlled substance for sale in violation of H&S 11351, possession of drug paraphernalia in violation of H&S 11364, and identity theft in violation of PC 530.5(c)(1),” authorities said.

Gomez has been booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections in lieu of $53,000 bail.

During booking, a correctional officer found three baggies of suspected heroin concealed on her, authorities said.

She is expected to also be charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and bringing a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

