TANNERSVILLE, PA (WCMH) — Police and the FBI say two women dressed as nuns tried to rob a Pennsylvania bank Monday afternoon.
It happened just after noon at the Citizens Bank in Tannersville.
According to police, two women dressed as nuns displayed a handgun but left before getting any cash.
The FBI described the suspects as Hispanic females standing between 5’0″ and 5’2″ and of medium build. Both women were wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. A white wimple covered their hair.
One of the suspects wore dark sunglasses.
