OMAHA (KRON) — An altercation with a police officer has gone viral, and it has sparked an internal investigation at the Omaha Police Department.
The incident happened on Sunday around 2 a.m.
This cell phone video shows an officer shoving a woman to the ground.
According to the person who videotaped the whole thing, the woman’s boyfriend got kicked out of a bar after starting a fight.
When police arrived, they told her to stay back, but she would not leave.
That allegedly led to her grabbing an officer, which is why the other officer pushed her.
A witness who saw it all unfold says he believes this is not a case of excessive force.
It’s unclear if anyone was arrested after the incident.
