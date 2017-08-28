OMAHA (KRON) — An altercation with a police officer has gone viral, and it has sparked an internal investigation at the Omaha Police Department.

The incident happened on Sunday around 2 a.m.

This cell phone video shows an officer shoving a woman to the ground.

According to the person who videotaped the whole thing, the woman’s boyfriend got kicked out of a bar after starting a fight.

When police arrived, they told her to stay back, but she would not leave.

That allegedly led to her grabbing an officer, which is why the other officer pushed her.

A witness who saw it all unfold says he believes this is not a case of excessive force.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested after the incident.

