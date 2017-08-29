Anti-Marxism group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group plans to block the Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning in a “March Against Marxism.”
The group called “Conservative Rustles” is calling for demonstrators to meet in San Francisco at 9 a.m. and march along the bridge.
“We will not let traffic pass until the city of San Francisco agrees that ‘Antifa’ is a terrorist organization,” the event’s description says.
The event even asks participants to bring their children saying “Antifa wouldn’t dare hurt the future generation of America, or would they…?”
KRON4 is reaching out to the group as well as police to gather more information on what may happen tomorrow morning.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
