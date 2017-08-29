Boy calls 911 to report mom driving drunk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk.
Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911 near SW Oleson Road at Garden Home Road. The boy reported his mom was driving erratically.
Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically.
Officers pulled her over and found her blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit.
The mother and son were returning from Hillsboro Hops game.
Deputy Gilderson conducts DUII investigation after 11 year old boy calls 9-1-1 from car to report mom is driving drunk. pic.twitter.com/ihhE43xN87
— WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) August 27, 2017
