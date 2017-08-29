CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The potential break up of an East Bay school district will be voted on Tuesday night.

There is an effort to move some schools out of the Mt. Diablo School District in Contra Costa County to form their own district.

Those in favor of the move want to create the Northgate Unified School District.

The new district would be in Walnut Creek with Northgate High School at the center of it.

The Contra Costa County Board of Education is taking up the matter right now and is expected to vote on it.

The secession movement has been heated with accusations of elitism.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES