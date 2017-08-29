Contra Costa County Board of Education to vote on splitting Mt. Diablo School District

By and Published:

 

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The potential break up of an East Bay school district will be voted on Tuesday night.

There is an effort to move some schools out of the Mt. Diablo School District in Contra Costa County to form their own district.

Those in favor of the move want to create the Northgate Unified School District.

The new district would be in Walnut Creek with Northgate High School at the center of it.

The Contra Costa County Board of Education is taking up the matter right now and is expected to vote on it.

The secession movement has been heated with accusations of elitism.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s