Couple charged with murder after child dies from neglect

MADRAS, Ore. (KOIN) -– A Jefferson County couple was arraigned on charges related to the murder of a child through neglect and maltreatment on Tuesday.

Raine J. Austria, 25, and Garry Lee Vineyard, II, 20, are both charged with 1 count each of murder by abuse, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, 3 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and second-degree criminal mistreatment.

The couple was arrested on Monday around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Southwest H Street in Madras. Both are being held on $1 million bail in Jefferson County Jail.

A grand jury indicted the couple on December 18.

According to the indictment, Austria and Vineyard “unlawfully and recklessly, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life” caused the death of Katerina M. Austria “by neglect and maltreatment.”

Katerina reportedly died just days after her first birthday.

Between March 21, 2014 and March 30, 2015, the pair “did unlawfully and knowingly withhold necessary and adequate food, physical care or medical attention” from Katerina.

Prosecutors assert Austria and Vineyard left Katerina “unattended…for a period of time that was likely to endanger” her health and welfare.

They are also charged with 1 count of first-degree criminal mistreatment for leaving another toddler unattended for a period of time. It remains unknown who is caring for that child since both parents have been arrested.

In April, Austria was served with an eviction notice for not keeping up with her rent payment, but the matter was resolved, according to court records.

Austria has used Vineyard’s last name, but there are no records to indicate they are legally married.

Steven F. Leriche, the District Attorney for Jefferson County, declined to comment when reached by phone on Tuesday morning.

The Madras Police Department, the agency investigating the case, directed media inquiries to the chief of police. Chief Tanner Stanfill was not immediately available.

The search warrant affidavit filed in the case remains sealed.

Austria and Vineyard have their next court appearance scheduled for February 11 at 8:30 a.m.

