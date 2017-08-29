SAN JOSE (KRON) — The still unfolding disaster in South Texas is hitting home in parts of San Jose, which are still recovering from their own flood.

San Jose’s Rock Springs neighborhood was under 5 feet of water during last winter’s flooding along Coyote Creek.

Six months after the flood, the cleanup and recovery continues in Rock Springs.

KRON4 spoke with one resident who says what happened in San Jose pales in comparison with what is still happening in South Texas.

But he has family in Houston and says he knows what they are going through.

“I get nervous watching it because it brings back memories,” Rock Springs flood victim Ruben Morales said.

Morales is talking about the ongoing disaster in South Texas.

He says it’s been hard to watch after what happened here.

“It’s terrible for the little children and the handicapped people,” Morales said. “It’s just real sad.”

Morales is among the hundreds of people who whose homes were flooded last winter when rain-swollen Coyote Creek jumped its banks.

Morales lost everything in his garage.

“I was afraid to open the doors, and when i did, it looked like it had been hit by a tornado,” Morales said.

Morales says his heart goes out to the people of South Texas.

He says his friends and neighbors and indeed even a few strangers stepped up for him when the chips were down.

“I feel like going over there to help because I got a lot of help when everybody got together here as a community,” Morales said.

He says they are safe. He says his sister lives in San Jose’s Naglee Park and his parents live in Lover’s Lane in Hollister.

Both places were also hit by floods. Apologizing for getting political at such a time, Morales believes there can only be one explanation.

“It’s climate change,” Morales said. “The government needs to do something because it’s happening.”

Six months after the flood, Rock Springs is still cleaning up.

