Earthquake hits part of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain

ALASKA (AP) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit part of the Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 6:39 p.m. about 35.6 miles (57.4 kilometers) from Unmak, one of the Fox Islands. Unmak is about 890 miles (1442 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.
The earthquake had a depth of 15 feet (25 kilometers.)
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
