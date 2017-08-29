Earthquake hits part of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain

ALASKA (AP) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit part of the Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 6:39 p.m. about 35.6 miles (57.4 kilometers) from Unmak, one of the Fox Islands. Unmak is about 890 miles (1442 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

The earthquake had a depth of 15 feet (25 kilometers.)

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

