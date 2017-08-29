Evacuations underway due to wildfire burning near Lake Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) — A large wildfire is burning in Butte County, just east of Lake Oroville, according to Cal Fire.

The Ponderosa Fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. in the Robinson Mill area, near Ponderosa Way, Cal Fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire has burned about 80 acres so far.

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents on Lumpkin Road from Forbestown Road to the community of Feather Falls.

