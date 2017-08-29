SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator issued a power warning, or Flex Alert, on Tuesday due to the heat wave hitting the state.
The alert calls for a voluntary electricity conservation, especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use.
Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.
Conservation Tips from the ISO:
• Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away
• Cool with fans and draw drapes
• Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
• Use major appliances in morning or late evening
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PATRIOT PRAYER GROUP CANCELS SAN FRANCISCO RALLY
- ORGANIZER OF BERKELEY RALLY ASKS PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY
- DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP GORKA RESIGNS
- TRUMP PARDONS EX-SHERIFF CONVICTED OF DEFYING JUDGE’S ORDER
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: GHOSTLY IMAGE SEEN OUTSIDE HOME
- FOSTER FATHER CHARGED IN BABY’S DEATH
- VIDEO: ‘DISGUSTING’ FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS AT CARL’S JR.