In Studio: Bay Area Red Cross CEO shows how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As Hurricane Harvey continues to cause mass devastation in Texas, Bay Area residents are wondering what they can do to help.

The Bay Area Red Cross CEO, Trevor Riggen, was in the KRON4 studio Tuesday morning to provide the best options for contributing to relief efforts.

Riggens says there are two main ways to help – Financial donations and actually signing up to volunteer in Texas.

While the Red Cross may not send you right away, Riggens says if interested, you should get your name on the volunteer list now in order to begin training.

For more information, watch the full interview above.

