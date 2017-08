Man in critical condition after San Jose hit and run

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning in San Jose.

The hit and run happened at around 5:11 a.m. at Moorpark Avenue at Monroe Street, according to police.

The suspect vehicle hit a man then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a dark colored 2007-2009 Toyota Camry.

