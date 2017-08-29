NEWARK (KRON) — Police are looking for two men who robbed and kidnapped someone in Newark on Monday afternoon.
Police have released a sketch of one of the men they are looking for.
The incident started at around 1:30 p.m. on Cedar Boulevard and Central Avenue while the victim was stopped at a red light.
The victim says two men went up to his car, pointed a gun at him, and ordered him to unlock the door.
They got inside and demanded all his money.
The armed robbers then ordered him to drive around for about 2 miles before they finally left his car and ran off.
The first suspect is described as a black man, about 25 to 30 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a skinny build, dark skin, short hair, big lips, and facial acne. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and black jeans.
The second suspect is described as a black man, about 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a skinny build, dark skin, and afro-type hair. He was wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt and dark blue pants.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 510-578-4960.
