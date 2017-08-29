BERKELEY (KRON) — A Bay Area man was robbed and shot in the head, and now, he’s sharing his story with KRON4.

It happened earlier this month just after the man left a Berkeley BART station.

What appears to be a mole on Oscar Castaneda’s head is actually a bullet lodged in there ever since thieves robbed him two-and-a-half weeks ago in Berkeley.

Oscar doesn’t speak English, but in Spanish told KRON4 he was walking home from the Ashby BART Station after a night of work when thieves came up from behind and attacked him.

A translator describes how it went down.

“They shot him first, and then that’s when he fell to the ground, they held him to the ground and beat him,” said the translator, who did not want to reveal her name.

Unfortunately, Oscar didn’t see the person or persons who attacked him.

Oscar is a chef at Berkeley’s Comal Restaurant.

His coworkers say it has been a difficult time, but they are a team and have helped raise more than $8,000 for Oscar’s medical costs and lost wages during this time.

Right now, Oscar tells KRON4 he feels pain in his hands, arms, knees, and back but says he is alive and will go back to work soon.

“He definitely feels really lucky,” he said. “God gave him a second chance to be here, and he is grateful,” the translator said.

