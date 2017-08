PINOLE (KRON) — Pinole police are investigating an explosive device near a school on Tuesday night, police said.

People are being asked to avoid downtown Pinole.

San Pablo Avenue and Oak Ridge Road to Pinole Valley Road have been shut down.

Tennent Avenue is closed off at Collins School until further notice, police said.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Pinole explosive device View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES