CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for help in the investigation into the killing a San Francisco woman whose body was found on a roadway in Byron.

Detectives found the body of 49-year-old Aleli Avila at 3:50 p.m. on August 22 in the area of 500 Camino Diablo Road, according to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.

Avila, also known as Lilli, was discovered in the roadway, deputies said.

She was last seen by friends in the evening hours of August 18 and told them she planned to travel to Contra Costa County.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance, in particular with the path Avila may have taken as she traveled from San Francisco to Contra Costa County.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to:tips@so.cccounty.us.

