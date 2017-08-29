The World According to Gary: Stafford surpasses Carr as highest paid NFL player

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Mark Dannon talk about the NFL’s richest player.

Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford just clawed past Derek Carr to become the highest paid player in the league.

Monday Stafford signed a five year, $135 million contract extension with Detroit, $92 million of which is guaranteed.

Carr’s deal isn’t too far behind.

In the same amount of time he’ll rake in $125 million at a rate of $25 million per year.

