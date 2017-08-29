Uh, oh: CHP finds deer wandering on Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) — Bay Area drivers are used to keeping an eye out for deer in the road, but not on the Bay Bridge.

That’s where Oakland CHP found one the wild animals meandering early Tuesday morning.

CHP joked that the deer was “a buck short” for bridge toll.

While the picture is cute, it’s also somewhat concerning.

Bay Bridge traffic is hectic enough as is – Imagine navigating the chaos while also having to watch out for deer.

Fortunately, CHP officers assure us that won’t be the case, that this is an extremely rare occurrence.

They believe the deer wandered onto the bridge from Treasure Island.

