University fires professor who blamed Harvey on GOP vote

WFLA Published:
FILE - This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent members of the so-called “alt-right” in an apparent purge, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Twitter declined comment, but noted that its policies forbid violent threats, hate speech or harassment, adding that it will take action against repeat offenders.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent members of the so-called “alt-right” in an apparent purge, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Twitter declined comment, but noted that its policies forbid violent threats, hate speech or harassment, adding that it will take action against repeat offenders.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The University of Tampa says a faculty member who made comments about people impacted by Harvey has been, “relieved of his duties.”

The university condemned the comments Monday night in a statement made on Facebook. According to the post, a faculty member named Kenneth Storey made comments via his private social media account about Harvey. The comments “were not made within his capacity as a faculty member, and they don’t represent the University’s views,” the statement says.

KRON4’s Nexstar affiliate WFLA was sent the alleged comments via Twitter.

The founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA also posted screenshots of Storey’s alleged tweet on Monday, sparking an outrage online.

In the Facebook statement, the University of Tampa says it condemns the comments and the sentiment behind them.

“The University of Tampa stands in solidarity with the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, the University of Tampa sent WFLA this statement that was sent out to the UT community:

On Sunday, Aug. 27, visiting assistant professor of sociology Kenneth Storey made comments on a private Twitter account that do not reflect UT’s community views or values. We condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused.

Storey has been relieved of his duties at UT, and his classes will be covered by other sociology faculty.

As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s