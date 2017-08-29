University fires professor who blamed Harvey on GOP vote

TAMPA (WFLA) — The University of Tampa says a faculty member who made comments about people impacted by Harvey has been, “relieved of his duties.”

The university condemned the comments Monday night in a statement made on Facebook. According to the post, a faculty member named Kenneth Storey made comments via his private social media account about Harvey. The comments “were not made within his capacity as a faculty member, and they don’t represent the University’s views,” the statement says.

KRON4’s Nexstar affiliate WFLA was sent the alleged comments via Twitter.

.@UofTampa Professor @klstorey made his profile private after saying GOP voters in Houston “deserve” this “karma” #Harvey pic.twitter.com/4dtZ0cnlNU — Jim Trotter (@Meatrecruiter) August 28, 2017

The founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA also posted screenshots of Storey’s alleged tweet on Monday, sparking an outrage online.

WOW! Professor at U of Tampa says GOP voters and Houston residents DESERVE #hurricaneharvey because of how they voted — SICK! RT!! pic.twitter.com/9yggDyT55B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 28, 2017

In the Facebook statement, the University of Tampa says it condemns the comments and the sentiment behind them.

“The University of Tampa stands in solidarity with the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, the University of Tampa sent WFLA this statement that was sent out to the UT community:

On Sunday, Aug. 27, visiting assistant professor of sociology Kenneth Storey made comments on a private Twitter account that do not reflect UT’s community views or values. We condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused. Storey has been relieved of his duties at UT, and his classes will be covered by other sociology faculty. As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

