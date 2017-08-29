VIDEO: 2 new cougar kittens found in Santa Monica Mountains

By Published:

 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Two new mountain lion kittens have been discovered by researchers studying the wild cats living in the Santa Monica Mountains, where fragmentation of wilderness by the sprawl of metropolitan Los Angeles and its freeways threatens the species.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Tuesday that the kittens, which are male and female siblings, were found earlier this month by biologists with the National Park Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The kittens have been added to the ongoing study as P-59 and P-60. Researchers say they are the first litter for a lion known as P-53.

The father is suspected to be P-12, the only lion documented to have crossed into the mountain range from the north.

DNA tests are pending.

Mountain lion

Mountain lion

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s