SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nine-one-one calls are being answered faster in San Francisco after the city took steps to lower the demand on dispatchers, but 911 call centers are still seeing staffing shortages.

And dispatchers tell KRON4 that working conditions need to be improved or the public’s safety could be at risk.

San Francisco’s 911 dispatch center is now answering calls closer to the national average, which is within 10 seconds, 90 percent of the time.

Under the orders of Mayor Ed Lee, as of Aug. 10, all non-emergency calls have been routed to the 311 call center.

“They get about a hundred of these calls a day,” SEIU Local 1021 Field Representative Ben Sizemore said. “Unfortunately, it is a bit of a drop in the bucket because they get over 4,000 calls per day, so you know, a hundred a day being diverted will help.”

Sizemore says diverting the 3,000-plus non-emergency calls a month will help, but they are still understaffed, underpaid, and overstressed.

And that leads to a high turnover rate.

The dispatchers are burning out and leaving before a new person is trained to replace them.

He says they need to take action to retain the veteran dispatchers.

“If you have a dispatch center staffed entirely with new people, your service standard isn’t going to be as good,” Sizemore said. “It’s less safe for the public and everybody.”

Mayor Lee also hired more people for the 311 center to handle the new influx of calls and is hiring more 911 dispatchers.

Fifty-two people are currently in the training program, which can take up to one year to graduate.

Ten are expected to complete the program and join the call center in September.

Sizemore said the dispatchers are grateful for the new hires coming in but says they can’t count on them.

“Even if they hire 50 people, a third to a half wash out. It’s a very demanding job. If you don’t retain the veteran dispatchers, then who’s going to train the new folks?” Sizemore said.

Ben says higher pay, early retirement options, better working conditions, and other compromises could be reached to ease the stress on the dispatchers.

Lee was unable to do an on-camera interview.

Director of Communications Deirdre Hussey, who said the mayor is aware of the issues that the union has brought up and is working with the Department of Emergency Management. They run the call centers, and he’s working with the union to try to solve these problems.

He understands them, and he does want to find solutions to retaining veteran dispatchers and improve morale at the call centers in San Francisco.

