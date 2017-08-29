VIDEO: Harvey devastation impacts thousands of flights nationwide

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tropical Storm Harvey is affecting thousands of flights nationwide, as two major Houston airports remain closed to commercial flights until further notice.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7,000 flights were already delayed. Another 1,600 were cancelled.

A majority of these flights were destined for, or departing from, George Bush International Airport.

Several other flights that were scheduled to use Houston airports as a connection are being rerouted.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at San Francisco International Airport.

She spoke a woman who is Mississippi-bound. She told Pantazes that her Houston connection had been changed to Dallas.

Airports in Houston are only open to humanitarian flights and recovery efforts.

If you are traveling through Texas, check with your airline for changes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s