VIDEO: Kidnapped 7-year-old girl strangled, thrown from bridge survives

(KRON) — Authorities say a seven-year-old girl was thrown off a bridge, plunged about 100 feet into a lake, but managed to make her way to a home for help.

Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m., a woman answered her door to find a soaking wet, terrified child on the other side.

A girl who had just survived a 100-foot fall from a bridge and then somehow managed to swim the banks of Lake Quinsigamond, and come to shore looking for help.

“I’ve never seen a child behave so responsibly and so well,” the woman who answered the door said. “She was incredible, that’s all.”

It all began with a cookout on Saturday at the child’s grandparents’ house.

Prosecutors say close family friend Joshua Hubert had been at that cookout and left in the middle of the night with that seven-year-old, who had been fast asleep on a living room chair.

“Drove around with her…at some point, choked her and threw her off a bridge, where she was able to get out of the water and go to a house that she saw with the lights on,” the prosecutor said.

She was bleeding and badly bruised, but alive.

Prosecutors say the marks on her neck were consistent with strangulation.

35-year-old Hubert is charged with kidnapping, but additional charges are expected.

“I think it’s pretty miraculous that she…the lake’s super deep. the fact she swam all that way is pretty amazing,” the woman said.

Suspect Joshua Hubert is being held without bail pending a hearing.

